PayAngel announces partnership with NFL star Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

Ghanaian-owned FinTech leader PayAngel has announced a ground-breaking partnership with NFL line-backer Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah in a powerful alliance that bridges continents and empowers communities.



In a statement, PayAngel noted that this collaboration unites Owusu-Koramoah’s inspiring story and global influence with PayAngel’s innovative financial technology to unlock a new era of financial inclusion and prosperity for the African diaspora and the continent itself.



The statement added that Owusu-Koramoah’s journey, from his Ghanaian roots to the pinnacle of American football, mirrors PayAngel’s unwavering commitment to building a borderless financial ecosystem and spreading smiles.



“This partnership is a perfect match, bringing together Owusu-Koramoah’s dedication to his community and PayAngel’s vision for a future where everyone can access the basic financial tools needed to thrive.”



Diaspora Connection, Real Impact



Through this partnership, PayAngel added that the diaspora gains a champion. The company added that Owusu-Koramoah’s platform will amplify PayAngel’s mission, ensuring that people across the globe can send money home to Africa with zero transfer fees, competitive exchange rates, and secure, user-friendly options.



This includes a first-of-its-kind revolutionary feature: free life insurance for Ghanaians sending money home through PayAngel.



“I’m honoured to collaborate with a phenomenal Ghanaian-owned company like PayAngel, a leader in global financial inclusion,” says Owusu-Koramoah. “Just like success on the field requires teamwork, PayAngel’s platform is a game-changer. I’m excited to empower the diaspora with secure, affordable money transfers and support initiatives that uplift African communities.



Shared Values, Tangible Results



Jones Amegbor, CEO of PayAngel, echoed Owusu-Koramoah’s enthusiasm. “Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah embodies the values of hard work and dedication, both on and off the field. His influence extends far beyond sports, aligning perfectly with our mission to provide accessible and secure financial solutions.”



“We are thrilled to welcome him to the PayAngel family and leverage his platform to drive financial empowerment for all.”



About PayAngel



PayAngel is a leading, multi-award-winning FinTech company, renowned for its innovative financial solutions and commitment to social impact, by offering secure and convenient money transfer and bill payment services for individuals and businesses at zero transaction fees.



PayAngel’s mission is to spread smiles and enrich lives by delivering a simple, swift and affordable financial ecosystem without borders.



PayAngel currently operates in the UK, USA, Canada, Australia, The Netherlands, France, Italy, Germany and Spain. Residents of these countries can send money to any of our destination countries in Africa, India and Bangladesh.



About Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah



Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah is a celebrated NFL linebacker for the Cleveland Browns, known for his exceptional talent and dedication to community upliftment. Born in the US with Ghana roots, Owusu-Koramoah serves as an inspiration for

young Ghanaians and African Diasporans, embodying the values of hard work and teamwork in achieving one’s dreams.