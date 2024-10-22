You are here: HomeBusiness2024 10 22Article 1997036

Business News of Tuesday, 22 October 2024

    

Source: APO Group

Pfizer supplies One Billionth pneumococcal conjugated vaccine dose for vaccination of children

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Pfizer supplies One Billionth pneumococcal conjugated vaccine dose for vaccination of children Pfizer supplies One Billionth pneumococcal conjugated vaccine dose for vaccination of children

Pfizer has delivered its 1 billionth dose of pneumococcal conjugate vaccine (PCV) through its partnership with Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance.

The milestone dose was sent to Ethiopia to support its national immunization efforts against pneumococcal disease, the leading infectious cause of death in children under five.

Since 2010, Pfizer's vaccines have reached 57 Gavi-eligible countries, helping protect over 300 million children.

This collaboration aims to address health equity and improve access to vaccines in low-income nations on a not-for-profit basis, as part of Pfizer's broader "Accord for a Healthier World" initiative.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment