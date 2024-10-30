Pizzaman Chickenman crowned food company of the year at the Ghana Business Awards ‘24

Business News of Wednesday, 30 October 2024

Source: Pizzaman Chickenman

CEQA Foods and Beverages Ltd., operators of Pizzaman Chickenman, has been awarded “Food Company of the Year” at the Ghana Business Awards 2024, acknowledging its quality, innovation, and commitment to customer satisfaction.



Founded in 2018, the fast-growing chain is renowned for its flavorful, locally inspired menu that includes both pizzas and Ghanaian staples.



With 82 branches nationwide and recent openings in Winneba, Somanya, and Koforidua, Pizzaman Chickenman aims to make quality dining accessible across Ghana.



Customer Relations Manager Frank Poku Duah thanked customers and pledged continued dedication to high standards and exceptional dining experiences.