Plumbers urged to embrace technology for customer safety and satisfaction

Plumbers and other artisans in Ghana have been advised to adopt new technologies to ensure customer safety and satisfaction.



Speaking at a workshop for plumbers in Takoradi, Joshua Nyamavor, President of the Ghana Plumbers Association, emphasized the importance of technical and vocational skills in the country's development and job market.



Nyamavor, according to Graphic Online report, highlighted the evolution of plumbing with the deployment of technology and improved materials for work. He stressed the need for a safe approach to plumbing, noting that customer satisfaction is paramount in the profession.



He also emphasized the dynamic nature of plumbing, which varies around the world due to differences in climate and lifestyle.



Nyamavor urged plumbers to maintain standards, add value to their work, and stay updated with emerging trends to address industry challenges.



Puneet Gidwani, Director of DPS Pipes and Plastics Limited, reiterated the company's commitment to solving plumbers' problems for customer satisfaction. He mentioned the company's focus on research to improve services and create new solutions.



The workshop, organized by DPS Pipes and Plastics Limited in partnership with the Ghana Plumbers Association, was attended by plumbers, contractors, and students from the Western Region, highlighting the industry's interest in adopting new technologies and practices.