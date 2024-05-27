Policy failures, weak fundamentals are the cause of cedi depreciation – Bokpin

Business News of Monday, 27 May 2024

Professor Godfred A. Bokpin, a finance professor at the University of Ghana Business School, has attributed the consistent depreciation of the Ghanaian cedi to successive governments' policy failures.



He argued that short-term injections of cash, such as those from the IMF, cannot solve the underlying challenges.



Instead, he advises the government to address the fundamentals causing the depreciation.



This comes in the context of the Minister of Finance, Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam, attributing the recent cedi depreciation to factors like payments to contractors and high cedi liquidity.