Power outages: Government pays $10m to West African Gas Pipeline

Business News of Friday, 12 January 2024

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

The West African Gas Pipeline (WAGPCo) has confirmed receipt of ten million dollars from government to restore gas supply.



Most parts of the country have been plunged into darkness, with many, especially businesses, expressing concern about what they consider subtle load shedding, popularly known as ‘’dumsor’’.



Authorities have fallen short of declaring an official load shedding, with Deputy Minister of Energy Andrew Agyapa Mercer saying there is no dumsor.



He mentioned that the Ministry of Finance has disbursed 10 million dollars to the West African Gas Pipeline Company Limited (WAGPCo) for gas supply.



Sources from WAGPCo said it has received the money and has commenced the transportation of gas for power generation, with the subsequent distribution facilitated by the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) to Ghanaians.