Premix fuel diversion peaking under Akufo-Addo govt, I'll improve fisheries sector - Mahama pledges

Business News of Monday, 18 December 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has bemoaned the rate at which premix fuel were being diverted and mismanaged under the governing New Patriotic Party.



He accused government of politicizing the distribution of this essential commodity for fishermen.



In an interaction with fisherfolk in Axim, in the Western Region, Mahama promised to improve the fisheries sector if elected as the President of the Republic in the 2024 general elections.



John Dramani Mahama further said he would provide a fisheries minister who can work effectively and efficiently.



“When we were in power, we set up the landing beach committee, and at that time, anyone could be a member. The premix was distributed judiciously. But now, fuel diversion and mismanagement of the distribution of premix fuel appear to have reached its peak. The NPP government is politicizing the distribution,” he lamented.



He added that, “I know that by God’s grace, the NDC will win the elections, and I promise to improve the fisheries sector if elected in the 2024 polls. I will give you a sector minister who will perform better."



Meanwhile, government has rolled out a new digital system that enables fisherfolks to directly access the quantity of premix fuel they require at the pumps using their digital Canoe Identification Cards.



The rollout of the card to purchase premix fuel will eradicate the stress, hoarding, and challenges in the fuel acquisition.



The cards have been linked to their vessels.



The data generated will be essential for re-ordering while each order is monitored and measured against timelines to enhance delivery efficiency.



According to officials of the Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture, the automation system has a number of modules, allowing stakeholders to track and view in real-time orders, transportation, delivery, and fueling transactions.



31 landing beaches have been fitted with the pumps so far, with work on the others ongoing.



SA/MA



Watch the latest edition of BizHeadlines below:







Click here to follow the GhanaWeb Business WhatsApp channel



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.