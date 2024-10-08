You are here: HomeBusiness2024 10 08Article 1991129

President Akufo-Addo and Finance Minister Dr Mohammed Amin Adam (Right)

The Government of Ghana announced its return to international financial markets after successfully restructuring $13 billion in Eurobonds on October 8, 2024.

This agreement, reached with over 90% of bondholders, follows a June deal with the Ad Hoc Group of International Bondholders and IMF approval.

The restructuring will reduce Ghana's debt stock by $4.7 billion and provide cash flow relief of approximately $4.4 billion over two years.

President Akufo-Addo highlighted this achievement as a significant step towards economic recovery, while Finance Minister Mohammed Amin Adam noted improved market confidence and positive growth projections following the deal.

