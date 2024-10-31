President Akufo-Addo assents to Ghana Shippers’ Authority Act 2024

Business News of Thursday, 31 October 2024

Source: norvanreports.com

President Nana Akufo-Addo has signed the Ghana Shippers' Authority (GSA) Act 2024 into law, strengthening the GSA’s regulatory powers across sea, air, and land transport.



Officially enacted on October 18, 2024, the legislation marks the GSA's 50th anniversary and aims to ensure fair practices, transparent pricing, and operational efficiency in Ghana’s shipping and logistics sectors.



A nationwide awareness campaign has been launched to inform stakeholders of their roles under the new Act, with input sought for a Legislative Instrument (L.I.) to support its implementation.