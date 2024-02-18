President Akufo-Addo calls for investment of foreign reserves in African financial institutions

Business News of Sunday, 18 February 2024

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has urged African Heads of State and governments to consider collectively investing up to thirty percent (30%) of their foreign sovereign reserves in African financial institutions to bolster their balance sheets and enhance their ability to support Africa’s rapid development.



Addressing the Heads of State and Government’s Dialogue at the 37th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State of the African Union (AU), President Akufo-Addo emphasised the importance of empowering Africa's financial and multilateral establishments to better support the continent's developmental agenda.



He highlighted that currently, all African countries invest one hundred percent (100%) of their foreign sovereign reserves in financial institutions outside Africa, yielding minimal to no profits.



President Akufo-Addo underscored that this approach has not benefited the continent and proposed that a minimum of 30% of each country's sovereign reserves be invested in African multilateral institutions such as the AfDB and Afreximbank to strengthen their capacity.



Furthermore, President Akufo-Addo advocated for the institutionalisation of an annual African economic summit to address strategic economic challenges collectively. He stressed the importance of focusing on finding solutions to financial challenges within Africa, rather than traveling to various countries for summits.



President William Ruto of Kenya echoed his support for President Akufo-Addo's proposals, emphasising their significance for Africa's development. He endorsed the idea of empowering African financial institutions and organising an annual economic summit within the continent.



Additionally, during the event, President Akufo-Addo, along with Presidents William Ruto and Hakainde Hichilema of Zambia, launched the Alliance of African Multilateral Financial Institutions (AAMFI), also known as 'The Africa Club.'



The AAMFI aims to advance the interests of African member states in global finance and advocate for their role in promoting and protecting Africa's sustainable economic development.



The AAMFI's objectives include collaborating on strategies to address Africa's development finance needs, advocating for Africa's interests in global finance issues, and supporting the sustainable financing of the continent's development objectives.



The establishment of the AAMFI marks a significant step towards enhancing Africa's financial sovereignty and promoting cooperation among African multilateral financial institutions to drive sustainable economic development across the continent.