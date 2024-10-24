You are here: HomeBusiness2024 10 24Article 1997924

President Akufo-Addo to break ground for $450 Million manganese processing plant at Nsuta

Hon. Samuel A. Jinapor, Minister of Lands and Natural Resource Hon. Samuel A. Jinapor, Minister of Lands and Natural Resource

In a significant move toward making Ghana a hub for value-added mineral resources, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is set to break ground for the construction of a $450 million manganese processing plant in Nsuta, Western Region, on Thursday, November 21, 2024.

This development was announced by the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Hon. Samuel A. Jinapor, during his

