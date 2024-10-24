President Akufo-Addo to break ground for $450 Million manganese processing plant at Nsuta

Business News of Thursday, 24 October 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

In a significant move toward making Ghana a hub for value-added mineral resources, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is set to break ground for the construction of a $450 million manganese processing plant in Nsuta, Western Region, on Thursday, November 21, 2024.



This development was announced by the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Hon. Samuel A. Jinapor, during his



Read full articlevisit to the Ghana Manganese Company (GMC) on October 23, 2024. He disclosed that the final stages of planning for the project are nearly complete, with the expectation that construction will commence before the end of the year.



Speaking to the media, Hon. Jinapor praised the GMC's management and staff for their dedication, while emphasizing that the company’s contributions to Ghana’s economy are set to dramatically increase with the establishment of the refinery. This plant forms part of President Akufo-Addo’s broader vision to add value to Ghana’s natural resources.



Hon. Jinapor described the project as a "major breakthrough," explaining that it will mark a shift from the export of raw manganese to value-added processing within the country. This move is expected to boost employment, generate higher revenues from the manganese industry, and strengthen downstream industries.



“The company is advancing in its strategic plans, and we are now at the concluding phase for beginning construction of the refinery here in Nsuta," Jinapor noted. "For years, manganese has been shipped in its raw form, but this will change with the addition of value locally. The teams from both Ghana and China have made significant progress, and we are now awaiting parliamentary approval for the fiscal regime."



He added that once operational, the refinery will ensure that Ghana retains a significant share of the value chain, ending centuries of raw manganese exports. The plant will bring several economic benefits, including job creation and the development of supporting industries.



Jurgen Eijgendaal, Managing Director of GMC, expressed his appreciation for Hon. Jinapor’s visit and highlighted the support the company has received under his leadership. He affirmed that GMC is preparing for the refinery construction and making substantial investments to ensure the plant’s success.



The refinery is expected to be a cornerstone of President Akufo-Addo's vision for the mining sector, focusing on value addition for all of Ghana's natural resources.