Source: Ghanaian Times

President commends SIGA for reducing financial losses among SOEs

Mrs Delese Mimi Darko (middle), CEO, FDA, receiving the overall Specified Entity of the award Mrs Delese Mimi Darko (middle), CEO, FDA, receiving the overall Specified Entity of the award

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo commended the State Interest and Governance Authority (SIGA) for reducing financial losses among state-owned enterprises (SOEs) by over 40% in 2023.

Speaking at SIGA’s 5th anniversary event, he highlighted the need for improved transparency and compliance from SOEs, as some continue to struggle with losses and fail to meet SIGA’s reporting requirements.

The President urged SIGA to enhance oversight, embrace technology, and support SOEs in contributing more significantly to Ghana’s GDP.

SIGA’s Director General, John Boadu, noted increased SOE coverage and contributions to GDP over the past five years.

