You are here: HomeBusiness2024 06 01Article 1944926

Business News of Saturday, 1 June 2024

    

Source: GNA

President of Women in Mining Ghana outdoors BCM women chapter in Accra

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Women in Mining Ghana Women in Mining Ghana

Dr. Georgette Barnes Sakyi-Addo, President of Women in Mining Ghana has launched the BCM Women in Mining Chapter in Accra, urging women to excel in their profession despite challenges.

She praised BCM's management for fostering an inclusive environment. According to a 2023 study by the Ghana Chamber of Mines, women constitute about 10% of the workforce in large-scale mining.

Dr. Sakyi-Addo emphasized the chapters' role in organizational growth and women's participation.

The Deputy Australian High Commissioner, Penny Dennis, lauded BCM’s commitment. Chapter President Ama Duose-Bansah highlighted the initiative’s aim to empower women in mining, oil, and gas sectors.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment