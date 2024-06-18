Price of Onion go up due to transportation challenges – Gomoa Dominase Onion Traders

Business News of Tuesday, 18 June 2024

Source: happyghana.com

Onion traders at Dominase Market, Central Region, have attributed high onion prices to transportation challenges caused by coups in neighboring countries, particularly Niger.



The usual transportation routes have been disrupted, forcing traders to use longer routes, increasing costs.



A bag of onions previously sold for 500-700 cedis, now costs 1,300-1,500 cedis.



The exchange rate between the cedi and CFA also affects prices. Traders urge the government to engage ECOWAS to resolve this issue promptly for improved trade within West Africa.