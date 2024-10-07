You are here: HomeBusiness2024 10 07Article 1990670

Priority Insurance, iRisk brokers launch innovative new microinsurance product

Ghana’s insurance industry has introduced Home/Office 360, an innovative micro-insurance product designed for homes, offices, and commercial enterprises.

Launched by Priority Insurance and iRisk Insurance Brokers, the product covers public liability and personal accidents, with premiums starting at GH¢360 per year, making it the most affordable insurance in Ghana. This product aims to boost insurance penetration, which currently stands at just 1%.

Approved by the National Insurance Commission (NIC), Home/Office 360 aligns with NIC’s Inclusive Insurance Strategy to provide affordable coverage for micro and small businesses, helping address daily risks faced by ordinary Ghanaians.

