Private sector urged to embrace sustainable development goals

Business News of Tuesday, 7 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The United Nations Resident Coordinator, Charles Abani, has called on private businesses to realign their strategies with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) to not only gain access to new markets but also to contribute to achieving these global targets.



Abani highlighted that current projections suggest only 30% of countries are on track to achieve SDG 1 on poverty alleviation by 2030, leaving 575 million people in extreme poverty and 84 million children out of school if trends persist.



Speaking at a UN Global Compact Network Ghana Business dinner in Accra, Abani emphasized the crucial role of the private sector in driving meaningful change and achieving the SDGs.



He urged businesses to move beyond mere rhetoric and take tangible actions that promote sustainability and development. "You are uniquely positioned to drive change, to catalyze innovation, to mobilize the resources that are required at the scale," he stated.



The dinner, themed "Achieving Business Outcomes through the Integration of the UN Sustainable Development Goals," gathered leaders in businesses and stakeholders to discuss and advance sustainability goals as outlined by the United Nations.



Organized by the UN Global Compact Network Ghana, the event aimed to celebrate achievements, facilitate dialogue, and inspire collective action towards a sustainable future.



Sulemanu Koney, Chairman of the UN Global Compact Network Ghana, explained that the event sought to inspire attendees with insightful discussions, success stories, and innovative approaches to sustainability challenges.



It also provided a platform for networking and collaboration among attendees to share best practices and promote sustainability.



Highlighting the strides made so far, Koney mentioned the partnership between the UN Global Compact and the Country Network in Ghana to launch the Africa Strategy in 2021.



This strategy aims to tailor the support of the UN Global Compact to accelerate its impact on the continent and support sustainability efforts of companies.



He emphasized that private businesses have a profound responsibility not only to drive profit but also to manage resources for the benefit of present and future generations.