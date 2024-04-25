Prof. Opoku-Agyemang promises Women's Development Bank under next NDC govt

Business News of Thursday, 25 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) running mate for the 2024 election, has unveiled plans to establish a Women’s Development Bank under the next NDC government.



During her official introduction, Prof Opoku-Agyemang emphasized the necessity of providing financial support to women entrepreneurs, particularly those engaged in small-scale businesses like hawkers.



She stated, "Women entrepreneurs must have access to capital to boost their businesses. That is why we will actively pursue the establishment of a Women's Development Bank to nurture and grow women-owned, women-led businesses."



Prof. Opoku-Agyemang highlighted the importance of empowering women economically, stating that it would not only benefit the women themselves but also contribute to family stability and peace.



She emphasized the need to recognize and support successful entrepreneurs, citing the example of Esther Ocloo as a model of entrepreneurship and innovation.



"We must move to the level of encouragement, appreciation and support of those who participate in the private sector, regardless. Their efforts at nation-building trickle down to all groups," Prof. Opoku-Agyemang added.