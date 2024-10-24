Promasidor Ghana committed to providing access to clean water – Commercial Director

Business News of Thursday, 24 October 2024

Source: ghanaiantimes.com.gh

Abiodun Ayodeji, Commercial Director of Promasidor Ghana, reaffirmed the company's commitment to providing access to clean water as part of its 25th-anniversary celebrations.



Since 2019, Promasidor has supported over 33 communities with potable water and recently handed over nine borehole facilities in various regions, including Northern, Upper East, Volta, Eastern, and Oti.



This initiative is part of the Promasidor Community Impact Drive, targeting communities lacking safe drinking water.



Ayodeji urged local leaders to ensure the sustainable use of these facilities, which will significantly improve the health and well-being of community members, particularly women and children.