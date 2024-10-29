You are here: HomeBusiness2024 10 29Article 1999712

Business News of Tuesday, 29 October 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Promasidor appoints new leadership for ECOWAS region and Ghana

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Festus Tettey Festus Tettey

Promasidor Group has named Festus Tettey as the new CEO for its operations across the ECOWAS region (excluding Nigeria), entrusting him with the oversight of markets in Benin, Burkina Faso, Cape Verde, Côte d'Ivoire, The Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Liberia, Mali, Mauritania, Niger, Senegal, Sierra Leone, and Togo.

Tettey, formerly CEO of Promasidor Ghana, has a proven track record,

Read full article

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment