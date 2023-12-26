Provident Insurance introduces Obaa Yaa

Business News of Tuesday, 26 December 2023

Source: Provident Insurance

For over 40 years, Provident Insurance has been a trusted insurance provider helping Ghanaians protect their cherished properties, businesses, and others with a range of top-notch insurance products.



In today’s fast-paced digital world, the power of convenience cannot be understated. So Provident Insurance has launched the “Bebia Bebia” campaign.



Now, Ghanaians can buy vehicle insurance, renew existing vehicle insurance, file claims, and do more “Bebia Bebia” - anywhere, anytime on WhatsApp!



Obaa Yaa, a reliable WhatsApp assistant is on standby round-the-clock to help you. Reach out to Obaa Yaa on 0242426396 anywhere, anytime - Bebia Bebia.



For more information, contact:



0501529013



Eric Agbozo Head, Sales & Marketing E.A



See more photos here.



