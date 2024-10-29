You are here: HomeBusiness2024 10 29Article 2000006

Public-Private Partnerships key to securing Ghana’s digital ecosystem, says Communications Minister"

In a landmark address at the Cybersecurity Industry Forum launch in Accra, Ghana’s Minister for Communication and Digitalisation, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, called for greater public-private collaboration to develop a cyber-secure, resilient digital environment across the nation.

Speaking to a cross-section of cybersecurity professionals, government representatives, and industry stakeholders, she emphasized that achieving a secure digital ecosystem requires a multi-stakeholder approach rooted in

