Public sector workers given Ghana Card ultimatum

Business News of Wednesday, 10 January 2024

Source: thebftonline.com

The Controller and Accountant General, Kwasi Kwaning-Bosompem, has announced that effective March 2024, all public sector employees must obtain a National Identification Card (GhanaCard) or risk not receiving their salaries.



This directive follows the strategic synchronization of the government’s payroll system with the National Identification Authority’s database.



The overarching goal of this integration is to sanitise the payroll, ensuring its purity, and ultimately eradicate the phenomena of ghost names through real-time validation and verification of personnel.



The anticipated outcome is a reduction in financial losses attributed to disbursements to unauthorized individuals or fictitious entities on the payroll.



The move signifies a concerted effort to streamline public finances and foster fiscal responsibility within the country.