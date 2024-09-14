You are here: HomeBusiness2024 09 14Article 1981298

PwC Ghana holds forum on current state of carbon emissions in Ghana’s extractive sector

PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) Ghana held a forum titled "Beyond the Surface" to address carbon emissions in Ghana's extractive sector.

The event brought together experts, policymakers, and environmental advocates to discuss the sector’s environmental challenges and the need for sustainable practices.

The discussions focused on integrating Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) frameworks, reducing carbon emissions, and the role of regulatory bodies.

Panelists, including PwC’s ESG Leader Richard Ansong, emphasized the importance of sustainability to protect natural resources.

The forum ended with a call for collaboration between stakeholders to promote environmentally friendly practices in the sector.

