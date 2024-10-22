Quarm-LMI Selected To Complete Saglemi Housing Project

Business News of Tuesday, 22 October 2024

Source: Daily Guide

The government has selected Quarm-LMI as the preferred developer to complete the Saglemi Housing Project.



This decision follows thorough negotiations led by representatives from the Ministry of Works and Housing, the Attorney General’s Office, and Deloitte, with support from the Ghana Institution of Surveyors.



Quarm-LMI Holdings, a consortium specializing in industrial park development, real estate, logistics, and finance, will finance and complete the 1,506 housing units.



These homes will be sold primarily to salaried employees and workers’ unions. The project aims to address Ghana’s housing deficit, with both the government and developer recouping their investments.