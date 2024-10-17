Rana Motors celebrates 30 years of KIA Sportage in Ghana

Business News of Thursday, 17 October 2024

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Rana Motors is celebrating 30 years of the KIA SPORTAGE by launching a 30th Anniversary Special Edition in Ghana. Since its debut in 1994, the SPORTAGE has sold over seven million units globally, becoming Kia’s best-selling model since 2015.



Chief Operating Officer Kassem Odaymat highlighted the SUV's blend of luxury and reliability, with the new edition featuring enhanced specifications for safety and convenience.



Only 30 limited edition units are available, with five already sold. The anniversary event showcased the model's evolution and garnered praise from satisfied customers for its performance, comfort, and style.