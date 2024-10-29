Ranked: Real Estate bubbles by change in home prices (2014-2024)

Business News of Tuesday, 29 October 2024

Source: visualcapitalist.com

The 2024 UBS Global Real Estate Bubble Index reveals soaring home price growth across key global markets, with Miami leading at a 106% increase since 2014.



Miami's luxury property demand, limited inventory, and new wealthy residents, such as Jeff Bezos, drive this surge.



Tokyo has also seen significant growth due to low interest rates and a weak yen, making it the second-most unaffordable city after Hong Kong.



In contrast, San Francisco's housing market has cooled, with prices declining by 10% since 2022 as residents leave for more affordable areas amid remote work shifts.