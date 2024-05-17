Business News of Friday, 17 May 2024

Real estate industry hit hard by cement price surge - GREDA Executive Secretary

Sammy Amegayibor, Executive Secretary of GREDA estates

Sammy Amegayibor, the Executive Secretary of the Ghana Real Estate Development Association (GREDA), has voiced concerns over the recent surge in cement prices, emphasizing its significant impact on the real estate sector.



During an interview on JoyNews’ News Night on Thursday, May 16, Amegayibor highlighted that cement is a crucial component in construction, and any major price increase disrupts their operations and market dynamics.



He expressed surprise at the recent price hike, explaining that it complicates cost estimations for construction projects.



“Our situation isn’t like stocking supermarket items where costs are easily adjusted. We start a project with cement at 60 cedis, but by the time we reach the block work stage, it’s 70 cedis, and during plastering, it surpasses 100 cedis. This makes it difficult to determine the overall building cost,” he said.



Amegayibor described the recent rise in cement prices as the worst he has encountered, despite previous increases in other building materials. He noted that the spike is severely detrimental to their operations.



Regarding Trade and Industry Minister K. T. Hammond’s directive to address the price hike, Amegayibor acknowledged that such directives indicate governmental awareness of the issue. However, he stressed the importance of understanding the root causes of the price increase rather than merely issuing directives.



“If cement prices drop today, we’d be pleased, but we must address the underlying issues that caused the hike in the first place,” he added.

