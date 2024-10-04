You are here: HomeBusiness2024 10 04Article 1989554

Business News of Friday, 4 October 2024

    

Source: africa.businessinsider.com

Remy Martin celebrates 300 years of exceptional cognac

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Remy Martin celebrates 300 years of exceptional cognac Remy Martin celebrates 300 years of exceptional cognac

Rémy Martin celebrated its 300th anniversary with global events, including a grand gala in Lagos, Nigeria.

The highlight was the unveiling of the limited-edition Rémy Martin 300th Anniversary Coupe, crafted from the Grande Champagne terroir.

The invite-only event featured top influencers and celebrities who enjoyed a curated experience pairing fine dining with Rémy Martin cognacs.

The celebrations also included the Centaur Tour, showcasing the brand’s influence in luxury nightlife, and the launch of Rémy Martin XO Night, designed for prestigious clubs.

The anniversary marks a new chapter for the brand, focused on innovation and continuing its legacy of craftsmanship.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment