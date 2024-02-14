You are here: HomeBusiness2024 02 14Article 1916600

Report reveals 43% of Ghanaians exhibit low financial risk inclination

According to the 2023 Old Mutual Financial Services Monitor, 43% of Ghanaians are not willing to take any financial risk, indicating a low-risk inclination.

The survey, conducted following the impact of the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme on the financial sector, also found that 24% of respondents are willing to take substantial financial risks, anticipating larger returns.

Additionally, 19% of participants expressed a willingness to take above-average financial risks, with expectations of above-average returns.

The report highlighted that seven out of 10 working Ghanaians do not use a financial adviser, and 46% agreed that they are not always sure who to turn to for financial guidance.

The findings provide insights into the financial risk attitudes and behaviors of the Ghanaian population.

