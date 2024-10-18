You are here: HomeBusiness2024 10 18Article 1995527

Research, capacity-building key to Africa’s climate resilience – WASCAL

At the WASCAL WRAP 2.0 workshop in Accra At the WASCAL WRAP 2.0 workshop in Accra

Professor Kehinde Ogunjobi, Deputy Director of WASCAL, emphasized the importance of research and capacity-building for boosting Africa’s climate resilience.

Speaking at the WASCAL WRAP 2.0 workshop in Accra, he called for increased funding and stricter environmental regulations to address climate challenges.

WRAP 2.0, funded by Germany's BMBF, focuses on translating climate research into practical solutions for West Africa, addressing issues like food security and greenhouse gas reduction.

Ogunjobi stressed the need for African solutions to climate problems, urging governments to support research and capacity-building to safeguard future generations.

