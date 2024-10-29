Robust public auditing institutions needed to tackle fiscal recklessness – Domelevo

Business News of Tuesday, 29 October 2024

Source: thebftonline.com

Former Auditor-General Daniel Domelevo advocates for strengthening Ghana’s key public accountability institutions—the Auditor-General, Internal Audit Agency, and Public Accounts Committee—to curb fiscal mismanagement.



Speaking on IMANI CPE's recommendation for an independent fiscal council, Domelevo suggested using existing mandates to reduce costs. He also called for a review of the Public Procurement Law, critiquing the potential conflict of interest for the Attorney General in procurement processes.



Findings from the IMANI-OXFAM Fiscal Recklessness Index (2021–2023) reveal that the Ministry of Finance ranks highest in fiscal irregularities, attributed to weak institutional effectiveness and lack of accountability.