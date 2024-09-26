Russia signs strategic satellite deal with Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso juntas

Business News of Thursday, 26 September 2024

Source: africa.businessinsider.com

Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso have signed a deal with Russia to acquire telecommunications and surveillance satellites, enhancing border surveillance, national security, and communications in the Sahel region.



The satellites will also aid in emergency response and improve TV, radio, internet, and telephone services in remote areas. This agreement follows the formation of the Alliance of Sahel States by the three military junta-led nations.



Russia's growing influence in the region comes as relations between these nations and Western allies have deteriorated, with Russia increasing its military presence in both Niger and Burkina Faso.



