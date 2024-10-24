SA High Commissioner urges businesses to seize AfCFTA opportunities in tourism and trade

Business News of Thursday, 24 October 2024

Source: thebftonline.com

South African High Commissioner Jeanette Grace Mason urged businesses in Ghana and West Africa to seize opportunities in tourism and trade, particularly under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).



Speaking at the South African Tourism West Africa Corporate Engagement 2024 in Accra, she emphasized AfCFTA's potential to boost intra-African trade and economic growth.



She highlighted tourism's role in fostering business ties, sustainable development, and job creation. The event, which also addressed increasing travel demand, encouraged collaboration between Ghanaian and South African businesses, with a focus on responsible tourism aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).