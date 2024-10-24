You are here: HomeBusiness2024 10 24Article 1997930

Business News of Thursday, 24 October 2024

    

Source: thebftonline.com

SA High Commissioner urges businesses to seize AfCFTA opportunities in tourism and trade

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

South African High Commissioner, Jeanette Grace Mason South African High Commissioner, Jeanette Grace Mason

South African High Commissioner Jeanette Grace Mason urged businesses in Ghana and West Africa to seize opportunities in tourism and trade, particularly under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

Speaking at the South African Tourism West Africa Corporate Engagement 2024 in Accra, she emphasized AfCFTA's potential to boost intra-African trade and economic growth.

She highlighted tourism's role in fostering business ties, sustainable development, and job creation. The event, which also addressed increasing travel demand, encouraged collaboration between Ghanaian and South African businesses, with a focus on responsible tourism aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment