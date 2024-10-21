SSNIT boss assures pensioners of financial stability

Business News of Monday, 21 October 2024

Source: GNA

Mr. Kofi Osafo Maafo, Director-General of SSNIT, reassured stakeholders that SSNIT remains financially stable, despite an ILO report warning of potential reserve depletion by 2036.



Speaking at the “Pensioners’ Engagement 2024,” he emphasized SSNIT’s record of timely pension payments, including disbursing over GH¢3.7 billion to more than 250,000 retirees in 2024.



He highlighted SSNIT's surplus of GH¢230 million in 2021 and stronger surpluses in subsequent years, attributing success to prudent investment management.



Mr. Maafo underscored SSNIT’s commitment to sustainability, cost control, and expanding coverage to self-employed workers.