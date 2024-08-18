SSNIT’s dramatic turnover shocks PAC

Business News of Sunday, 18 August 2024

Source: The Chronicle

The Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) has achieved a remarkable financial turnaround, shifting from a GHS300 million deficit to a GHS230 million surplus.



This change was driven by a 29% increase in net contributions, a 49% rise in net investment income, and effective cost control.



The Public Accounts Committee, impressed by the results, learned that the surplus also came from penalties and property sales.



SSNIT's improved financial health, with a current ratio rising from 1.1 to 1.6, was acknowledged, and the committee encouraged further improvements.