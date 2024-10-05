You are here: HomeBusiness2024 10 05Article 1989812

SSNIT’s multi-billion-dollar real estate empire crumbles

The Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) faces a crisis as its multi-billion-dollar real estate investments falter, jeopardizing the financial security of millions of Ghanaians.

Investigations reveal mismanagement, low occupancy rates, and high maintenance issues, particularly with properties like the World Trade Centre and Premier Towers.

SSNIT's luxury housing projects, such as Eden Heights, are out of reach for most Ghanaians, with only 198 of 772 units sold. Criticism mounts as pensioners worry about their financial future.

In response, SSNIT has announced measures to address these issues, but skepticism remains regarding their effectiveness.

