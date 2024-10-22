SSNIT to enrol 250, 000 persons onto SEED

Business News of Tuesday, 22 October 2024

Source: thebftonline.com

SSNIT's Self-Employed Enrolment Drive (SEED) aims to expand social security coverage to self-employed workers, ensuring their financial security in retirement.



Since its May 2023 launch, 120,000 people have enrolled, with projections to reach 250,000 by 2024.



SEED focuses on educating self-employed individuals about the benefits of the SSNIT scheme, particularly through the Operation-A-Thon outreach campaign, which targets major towns.



Chief Actuary Joseph Poku emphasized the campaign's role in combating old-age poverty, with events held in cities like Wa, Techiman, Koforidua, and Tarkwa, promoting long-term financial protection.