SSNIT urges Government to timely pay workers' contribution

Business News of Monday, 12 August 2024

Source: GNA

The Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) has raised concerns over the sustainability of its pension scheme, citing that benefit disbursements are increasing faster than contributions.



SSNIT's Director-General, Kofi Bosompem Osafo-Maafo, attributed the issue to irregular government payments, as it is the largest employer.



He noted that benefit payments surged from GH¢941.27 million in 2014 to GH¢5.46 billion in 2023, while contributions rose from GH¢1.78 billion to GH¢6.01 billion.



The situation is further strained by changes in the National Pensions Act, leading SSNIT to consider innovative strategies and technological advancements to ensure long-term sustainability.