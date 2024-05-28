SSNIT urges potential entrepreneurs to join SEED programme

Business News of Tuesday, 28 May 2024

Source: thebftonline.com/

Women and young entrepreneurs have been encouraged to join the SSNIT SEED programme to secure their retirement.



This initiative offers income replacement during old age or disability and benefits for survivors upon death.



The Northern Sector Manager of SEED, Kwame Ofori, emphasized the importance of regular contributions for self-employed individuals to access pensions and disability benefits.



The call was made during the Northern Business and Investment Summit, which focused on economic growth in the region.



Entrepreneurs expressed gratitude for the programme, recognizing its potential to secure their financial future. The summit highlighted SSNIT's role in promoting economic development in Ghana.