Saglemi Project Takeover Expected to be Finalized Within 14 Days

The Government of Ghana is finalizing plans to revive the stalled Saglemi Housing Units project by transferring it to a private developer for redevelopment within two weeks.

Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah announced this during a press briefing on September 30, 2024. The project, initially intended for 5,000 affordable units, has only 1,506 partially completed due to inadequate infrastructure. A valuation indicated that $100 million is needed for completion.

Five firms submitted bids, with Quarm-LMI Consortium and Broll Ghana Ltd. shortlisted. The government aims to address the housing deficit, currently estimated at 1.8 million units, by prioritizing affordable housing solutions.

