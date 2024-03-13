Samira Bawumia seeks investment opportunities at International Horticulture Expo in Doha

Business News of Wednesday, 13 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Samira Bawumia, the wife of the Vice-President of Ghana, is currently in Doha, Qatar, attending an International Horticulture Expo to explore investment prospects.



Her visit also coincides with activities commemorating Ghana's National Day in Qatar. The Expo, which commenced in October last year, is scheduled to conclude on March 28, 2024.



Mrs Bawumia is accompanied by officials from the Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA), including CEO Osafohene Dr Afua Asabea Asare, and representatives from the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) and the Ghana Embassy in Doha.



Also part of the delegation are several female entrepreneurs, including five women recognized by GEPA last year for their outstanding contributions to society through the production of quality made-in-Ghana goods and services.



During her visit, Mrs Bawumia and her entourage toured Baladna, a prominent agricultural company in Qatar specializing in livestock farming and dairy production.



Baladna was established in 2017 in response to the suspension of dairy product supplies from Saudi Arabia due to diplomatic tensions.



Francis Higgins, the Head of Business Development at Baladna, highlighted the company's growth from importing 4,000 cows to currently housing 24,000 cows, fulfilling Qatar's entire dairy needs. The cows are of a special breed known for quality milk production, including lactose-free milk.



The delegation also witnessed the advanced methods employed by Baladna in calf rearing, milk production, and cow health monitoring, showcasing the company's commitment to quality and innovation in agriculture.



During her recent meetings, Samira had the opportunity to meet Fahad Al-Sulaiti, CEO of Education Above All Foundation (EAA), a non-profit organization based in Doha-Qatar focused on providing quality education to out-of-school children (OOSC).



They discussed potential areas of collaboration between Samira Empowerment & Humanitarian Projects-SEHP and EAA, including their existing initiatives in Ghana, such as the "Reaching and Teaching OOSC in Ghana" project in partnership with PLAN International.