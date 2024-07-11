Samsung becomes first tech giant to launch a smart ring

Business News of Thursday, 11 July 2024

Source: BBC

Samsung has introduced the Galaxy Ring at its Galaxy Unpacked event, aiming to attract fitness and health-tracking enthusiasts with its AI-enhanced wearable device.



The smart ring, designed to monitor health metrics such as heart rate, sleep, and menstrual cycles, is Samsung's attempt to popularize a niche market.



Analysts view it as a potential successor to smartwatches due to its discreet design. Priced at £399, it will be available from July 24 and works with Galaxy smartphones running Android 11 or above.



While promising, concerns about data privacy and security, especially regarding menstrual tracking, have been highlighted by experts.