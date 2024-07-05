You are here: HomeBusiness2024 07 05Article 1957514

Source: BBC

Samsung expects profits to jump by more than 1,400%

Widespread adoption of AI has led to a surge in demand for advanced computer chips Widespread adoption of AI has led to a surge in demand for advanced computer chips

Samsung Electronics anticipates a 15-fold profit increase for Q2 2024 compared to last year, driven by a surge in AI demand boosting advanced chip prices.

As the world’s largest memory chip, smartphone, and TV maker, Samsung expects profits to reach 10.4tn won ($7.54bn), exceeding analysts' forecasts of 8.8tn won.

This follows a more than 10-fold profit jump in Q1 2024. The announcement lifted Samsung shares by over 2%. The AI boom, also benefiting firms like Nvidia, underpins the broader market rally.

Samsung faces a potential three-day strike next week over demands for a transparent bonus and time-off system.

