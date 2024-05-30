Samuel Boakye Pobee appointed MD of Anglogold Ashanti Obuasi Mine

Business News of Thursday, 30 May 2024

Source: Asaase Radio

Anglogold Ashanti has appointed Samuel Boakye Pobee as managing director for its Obuasi Mine.



With over 20 years of experience in both open pit and underground mining, Pobee previously served as managing director of Anglogold Ashanti’s Iduapriem Mine.



He has held senior roles at Barrick Gold in Tanzania and Resolute Mining in Australia. Pobee's qualifications include a Master’s in Business Administration from INSEAD, a post-graduate certificate in Applied Finance from Macquarie University, and a diploma in Mining Engineering from the University of Mines and Technology (UMaT), which has congratulated him on his new role.