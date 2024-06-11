Scientists enlist AI to interpret meaning of barks

Business News of Tuesday, 11 June 2024

Source: BBC

Researchers at the University of Michigan used AI to understand dog barks, achieving 70% accuracy in identifying emotions and physical needs.



They built upon human speech processing techniques, gathering barks from 74 dogs of various breeds, ages, and sexes.



The study suggests AI can improve animal welfare by enhancing human understanding and response to animal emotional and physical needs.



This innovative approach paves the way for further research in animal communication, potentially leading to a deeper understanding of animal behavior and improved human-animal relationships.