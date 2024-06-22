Securities and Exchange Commission, UNCOF launch Crowdfunding Guidelines to boost MSMEs growth

Business News of Saturday, 22 June 2024

Source: GNA

The Securities and Exchange Commission of Ghana (SEC) and the United Nations Capital Development Fund (UNCOF) have launched guidelines for equity and investment-based crowdfunding in Ghana.



The guidelines aim to unlock the potential of crowdfunding as a viable financing option for small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) and startups, while ensuring investor protection and providing a regulatory framework.



The launch is expected to boost innovation, foster financial inclusion, and contribute to Ghana's economic growth. The guidelines prioritize investor protection, require crowdfunding platforms to provide clear information about investment risks and potential returns, and implement a rigorous licensing process.



The initiative is expected to position Ghana as a hub for innovation and investment in the digital age.