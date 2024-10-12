Self-employed people also deserve pension – SSNIT Operations Manager

Business News of Saturday, 12 October 2024

Source: GNA

Mr. Kingsley Adjei-Manu, General Manager of Operations at SSNIT, has urged self-employed individuals to join the SSNIT scheme for social security protection.



During the Self-Employed Enrolment Drive (SEED) in Koforidua, he highlighted the benefits of pensions, life insurance, and healthcare offered by the scheme. Since SEED's launch in May 2023, self-employed enrollment has grown from 13,000 to over 100,000.



SSNIT's "Operation-A-Thon" nationwide campaign continues to raise awareness and increase enrollment through public outreach, emphasizing lifelong pension benefits and financial security for self-employed workers.