You are here: HomeBusiness2024 10 05Article 1989845

Business News of Saturday, 5 October 2024

    

Source: thebftonline.com

Slamm Technologies celebrates 5th anniversary with exciting series of events

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Staff of Slamm Technologies Ghana Staff of Slamm Technologies Ghana

Slamm Technologies Ghana celebrated its 5th anniversary with a series of events, including an open house, football match, and thanksgiving service.

The celebrations, held from September 20-22, 2024, highlighted the company's growth and commitment to innovation in Ghana’s tech sector.

CEO Samuel Boateng and Co-Founder Francisca Boateng expressed gratitude to clients, partners, and staff for their support in driving the company’s success.

The anniversary concluded with a cake-cutting ceremony and reflections on the company’s journey.

Slamm Technologies remains dedicated to empowering businesses through cutting-edge technology solutions.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment