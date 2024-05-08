You are here: HomeBusiness2024 05 08Article 1937051

Societe Generale denies reports of Ghana exit

Societe Generale has refuted rumours circulating about its purported exit from the Ghanaian banking sector, labeling them as unfounded speculation.

Reports in the media had suggested Societe Generale's departure from Ghana's banking landscape after two decades of operation. However, the bank clarified that it is undergoing restructuring to better align with international market dynamics.

Managing Director of Societe Generale, Hakim Ouzzani, addressed concerns raised during the 44th Annual General Meeting, assuring shareholders that the reports did not originate from the bank itself.

"Some rumours have indeed taken root regarding SG Ghana. But it’s important to mention to all our stakeholders and our shareholders that the news item being circulated in the media was not issued by the group nor by SG Ghana. We don’t want to comment further. But really, I insist on the papers is not by SG, it is not by SG Ghana," he stated.

