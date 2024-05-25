Stability in sight as government expects $2.32 Billion forex inflows to curb Cedi depreciation

Business News of Saturday, 25 May 2024

Source: GNA

Finance Minister Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam announced that the government anticipates $2.32 billion in inflows from development partners to stabilize the cedi.



Expected disbursements include the World Bank, the third tranche of the IMF Extended Credit Facility, and cocoa syndicated proceeds.



Specific inflows include $150 million from the World Bank, $300 million from the World Bank DPO2, and $200 million to Ghana EXIM Bank and GCB by EBID.



Additional measures include fiscal consolidation, enhancing revenue, intensifying the gold-for-oil program, and FX interventions by the Bank of Ghana.



These efforts aim to bolster foreign exchange reserves and strengthen the cedi.